ESE Entertainment Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Outlook on GameAddik, Newly Acquired Subsidiary

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) has recently acquired GameAddik, a Canadian based gaming technology company focused on large-scale user acquisition campaigns. GameAddik is focused on offering performance marketing and technological solutions to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by helping them increase their active players footprint and brand awareness.

To help new and existing investors better understand GameAddik’s existing operations and future objectives, GameAddik Chief Executive Officer, Eric Jodoin, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Mr. Jodoin stated, “As we are now part of the ESE group, GameAddik continues scaling its operation to attain a new level of financial results. With esports and gaming growing at such a fast pace, GameAddik’s technology and services have never been in such high demand. Our focus for 2022 is to continue building and automating our user acquisition processes which allows us to deliver the highest quality of new players to our clients. As our company enters a high growth stage, we now offer a complete solution for gaming companies to enter the market and sustain a strong flow of new players and reach their objectives. Our team members are experts in online marketing and acquisition technology and their experience and strong values will help us reach our goals for 2022. GameAddik prides itself in pursuing one clear goal: making our client’s game a success story.’’

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

534,000 new user acquisitions in Q1 of 2022

6 New clients signed in Q1 2022

5 New employees hired in Q1 2022

CEO of GameAddik, Eric Jodoin, stated, “Our main objective for Q2 is to keep growing our operations to respond to the demand for GameAddik’s services and technology. As we are scaling operations and starting to work with new publishers, we expect the impact of those efforts to be seen more toward Q3 and Q4 of 2022.”

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Appointment of Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, to the Board of Directors of GameAddik

On February 2nd, 2022, GameAddik appointed Konrad Wasiela to its Board of Directors.

CEO of GameAddik, Eric Jodoin, commented, “It is a privilege to appoint Konrad Wasiela as a board member of GameAddik. We value his commitment to corporate strategy and providing us with a vast new network of publishers we can work with. Konrad brings brand new expertise to our company and will be a key factor in scaling GameAddik to the next level.”

Maxime Huard, CMO and Member of the Board of GameAddik

Maxime has been involved in the online marketing industry since 2010, with vast experience in user acquisition, marketing and technology. His willingness to be hands-on and his close relationship with publishers is a key factor of success for GameAddik.

CEO of GameAddik, Eric Jodoin, commented, “Maxime brings much creativity and experience to our team. He’s leading the relationships with our publishers and working closely with them to make sure we attain their user acquisition goals.’’

Vincent Frechette, COO of GameAddik

Vincent has been working for many years to streamline the operations of companies, including Bell. He’s been involved with GameAddik since 2016, helping the company grow and provide clear processes and objectives to all team members.

CEO of GameAddik, Eric Jodoin, commented, “Vincent is a master when it comes to mixing technology and business processes. His involvement with each team within the company has positive impacts across all our operations.”

Alain Carpentier, CTO of GameAddik

Alain Carpentier brings over 20 years of experience in information technology, giving GameAddik an important advantage over its competitors. Overseeing programming, hosting and security, he’s in charge of the largest team at GameAddik.

CEO of GameAddik, Eric Jodoin, commented, “I have been working with Alain for over 20 years and his career path has been impressive. He’s a Swiss army knife of technology, able to bring value in front end and back-end development.’’

2022 GameAddik Corporate Goals

GameAddik is engaging in a full scope marketing and sales effort, adding to the current performance marketing activities.

GameAddik is planning 800,000+ new user acquisitions in Q2 of 2022.

GameAddik will continue to develop its ad tech and marketing tech stacks to increase value to its clients.

GameAddik will expand aggressively its team to bring more service capacity to its publishers.

GameAddik will evaluate a plan to expand its business offerings to igaming, which may be synergistic with its existing assets, subject to further business and regulatory due diligence.

GameAddik will continue to evaluate the gaming landscape and look to secure more global-scale contracts with large video game publishers.

GameAddik will look to scale its financial performance and increase margins.

The Company will pursue new acquisitions with a key focus on bolt-on value.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

