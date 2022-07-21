ESE Entertainment Signs 24 New Deals in Fiscal Q3 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQX:ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”), a global entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports, is pleased to announce that since May 1, 2022, the Company has signed 24 new business deals.

The Company is continuing to provide a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, “The ESE team continues its strong global business development strategy by signing 24 new contracts and partnerships in this fiscal Q3. Our new contracts and partnerships reflect the increasing demand for our technology and services. With an increasing number of new game developers globally, and with endemic and non-endemic brands leveraging the gaming and esports industry, we are proud to be in a position of strength. We view these new business deals as evidence that ESE is building on its existing foundation and leveraging into new business opportunities. The entire team is excited to close Q3 in full stride and continue with accelerated momentum into Q4.”

In addition to signing new business, ESE continues to develop its technology business unit. Led by the Gameaddik acquisition, the business unit is now fully integrated within ESE infrastructure. Specifically, the company has released phase 1 of its big data software, named Singularity, a proprietary DataLake/BI infrastructure.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

