ESE To Expand Production of Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Esports League in Central and Eastern Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its media company, FRENZY sp. z.o.o. (“Frenzy“), will produce the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege league in Europe.

The Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege league tournament will be hosted by the Polish division of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (“Ubisoft”) (PA: UBI) and will include teams from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. The teams will compete for a V4 championship and a spot in the European Challenger League. The prize pool in the competition’s new format has been increased to €22,000. The local open qualifier for the tournament will kick off in early May.

Frenzy’s main responsibilities include production of broadcasts, visual identity, graphic and motion design. To ensure the highest level of production, the broadcast will be realized from a state-of-the-art Polsat Games studio.

The qualifiers for the V4 Masters 2022 will include three tournaments, each of which will provide two qualification spots – two for teams from Poland, two for Hungary, and two for the Czech Republic and Slovakia combined. After the qualification stage, 14 rounds of league stages will be played. The top four teams will advance to the finals.

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy, commented, “We are proud that Ubisoft has once again entrusted us with the organization and execution of its esports tournament, and we are looking forward to continued business and expansion together. We have an exciting period ahead of us as the new tournament format involves a qualification phase which will consist of three two-day tournaments.”

Kamil Ściana, Brand Manager for Central and Eastern Europe at Ubisoft, commented, “We have been supporting the Central and Eastern European markets for a long time by enabling both the organization of licensed tournaments and allowing viewing of global competitions to be broadcasted in the native language. We are happy that – once again – our partner in the implementation of these ambitious projects, such as the V4 Masters 2022 tournament, is FRENZY. They guarantee a world-class level in the area of production and broadcasting of esports events.”

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe. | www.frenzy.pl/

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of

games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2020–21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. | www.ubisoft.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege league tournament and Frenzy’s responsibilities as the producer. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

