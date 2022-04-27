ESE’s Esports Team K1CK Qualifies for Apex Legends Global Series Pro League Playoffs In Sweden, an Event With 1 Million USD Prize Pool

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its esports team, K1CK, has qualified for the in-person Apex Legends Global Series (“ALGS”) Pro League playoffs that will take place in Stockholm, Sweden between Friday, April 29th and Sunday, May 1st, 2022.

K1CK claimed 3rd place in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region in Apex Legends Global Series Pro League Split 2, earning its spot in the playoffs.

The event organized by Electronic Arts will feature 40 teams from 5 regions:

North America (10 Teams)

EMEA (10 Teams)

APAC North (10 Teams)

APAC South (5 Teams)

South America (5 Teams)

K1CK will compete in Stockholm against esports brands such as 100 Thieves, NRG, G2, Cloud9, TSM, Team Liquid, Team Singularity and Team Liquid, among other prominent organizations.

After more than two years without an in-person event, for the time in ALGS history, the top teams from each of the Pro Leagues will compete for a global champion crown. The Playoffs begin with a group stage on Friday, April 29th, where teams will be split into four groups of ten teams. Each group will play a six-match series against every other group in the group stage and on Saturday, April 30th, every team will be assigned a starting position in the double-elimination bracket stage, based on their group stage performance. After playing through the double-elimination bracket, the top 20 teams will advance to the finals.

The finals will take place on Sunday, May 1st, and consist of a single Match Point series to determine the Split 2 Playoffs Champion. ALGS Pro League Playoffs in Stockholm are sponsored by Lenovo Legion and Monster Energy.

Filipe “Hiarka” Morgado, K1CK Apex Legends player, commented, “So far, we are very happy with the performance and what we’ve achieved by qualifying for the LAN playoffs. It will be a big opportunity for us, and we are striving to win. We want to thank everyone who is supporting K1CK Esports in this journey.”

About K1CK

K1CK Esports is an esports organization based in Europe, with several members from many nations within its ranks. Always playing in a serious and professional way the most successful games that can be found in worldwide competitions, K1CK has conquered over 500 tournaments since its foundation in 1998 | www.k1ck.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

