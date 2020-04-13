eSight Announces Corporate Low Vision Assistive Technology Program for Remote Employees

TORONTO, April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eSight Corporation, the world’s leading vision enhancement platform, today announced eSight Workplace, a full service COVID-19 compliant program that enables low vision employees to become productive in a non-touch, socially responsible way.

eSight Workplace provides an all-in-one electronic device in the form of an electronic vision device that brings all of an organization’s remotely accessible technology – including native applications – into the employee’s device screen that they can see and control.“Inclusion programs for the low vision community are critical, though these programs are being challenged during these unprecedented times and the impact of COVID-19,” said Robert Vaters, President and CEO of eSight. “We’re launching eSight Workplace as a solution to the challenges that many corporations are now facing, especially when it comes to their traditional assistive technologies. It’s essential that both the government and business community step forward to empower and protect this talented community and help retain jobs in the face of the pandemic.”While a growing number of corporations have invested in assistive technology to build a workplace inclusive of people with serious visual impairments, the solutions do not adapt to the world of COVID-19 and the demands of social distancing. Solutions deployed typically include a combination of costly assistive technologies that are limited to use at the in-office workstation. However, eSight Workplace eliminates the barriers that corporations in “non-essential” lines of business face in keeping their low vision employees productively employed at home.The eSight Workplace program includes the gold standard of remote deployment, 1:1 online video training, ongoing wearer support, and device management support.“While over the past decade we have made real progress in the accessibility of the workplace for blind and partially sighted individuals there is still work to be done,” said John Rafferty, President and CEO of the CNIB Foundation. “We cannot let the new workplace realities caused by COVID-19 slow this progress down. We want to ensure all individuals employed have the tools they need to continue to work virtually.”Interested corporations can learn about eSight Workplace, including pricing information, by calling 1.855.465.4615 or emailing workplace@eSightCorp.com . For more information on eSight, please visit www.eSightEyewear.com .About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals living with vision loss the chance to see new possibilities. eSight eyewear is the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments, most commonly caused by conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt’s disease. eSight is clinically-proven and registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .Media Contact

