Essential Energy Services Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: ESN) (“Essential” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Steven Sharpe has resigned from its Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sharpe for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.ABOUT ESSENTIAL

Essential provides oilfield services to oil and natural gas producers, primarily in western Canada. Essential offers completion, production and wellsite restoration services to a diverse customer base. Services are offered with coil tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and the sale and rental of downhole tools and equipment. Essential has one of the largest coil tubing fleets in Canada. Further information can be found at www.essentialenergy.ca.



