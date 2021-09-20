Etihad Guest Members to Boost Their Miles With a New Programme Feature, Enabled by Points International

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Etihad Guest, the award-winning loyalty programme of the UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways, has launched a new programme feature, MilesBooster, powered by global leader in loyalty commerce, Points (NASDAQ: PCOM) (TSX:PTS).

MilesBooster lets members multiply miles they have earned from almost any activity – from previous flights or even non-travel related expenditures such as credit card transactions and everyday purchases. Members have the option to double or triple miles earned in the past 12 months when they pay a special mileage rate. Those who take advantage of this new member benefit can boost up to 150,000 miles a year depending on their tier status.

Kim Hardaker, Head of Loyalty & Partnerships, Etihad Airways, said: “Thanks to this innovative new solution enabled by Points, Etihad Guests’ 7+ million members can now give their miles a boost through the MilesBooster feature. This will help our loyal Guests to accelerate towards their next exciting reward, whether they choose to redeem for flights, upgrades, hotel stays or donate to a good cause. This is one of the many ways our teams have been working to ensure our members are engaged and rewarded over the past year.”

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also welcomed the news. “We are delighted to be strengthening our collaboration with Etihad once more and to be expanding the suite of product solutions we deliver to them. Offering loyalty programmes a new feature that enables their members to boost their mileage balance without the need for additional travel is just one of the ways that we have been innovating since the start of the pandemic to meet members evolving needs. We are certain that this new member benefit will prove popular with Etihad’s most loyal customers.”

Etihad Guest generously rewards travellers from the moment they join. Etihad Guest Miles can be earned with 750+ partners including restaurants, hotels, car hire and retailers. Miles can be redeemed for nearly everything from flights, upgrades, shopping, gift cards and more. As a result, Etihad Guest won awards including the Stevie Awards, Business Traveler Middle East and WINA Award.

Points began working with the national carrier of the UAE in 2014; providing Etihad Guest members new ways to get more value from their miles and generating a new revenue stream for the loyalty programme. The introduction of MilesBooster is the fifth product innovation to be implemented since the beginning of their partnership.

