Etrion Corporation to redeem EUR 40 million of outstanding Corporate Bonds

GENEVA, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nordic Trustee AS acts as Bond Trustee for the Bondholders in the above-mentioned bond issue with Etrion Corporation as Issuer and Solar Resources Holding Sàrl as Guarantor.All capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning as assigned to them in the Bond Terms dated 13 June 2018 unless the contrary indication appears.The Issuer has in a letter to the Bond Trustee on 18 December 2020 notified that the Issuer will exercise the Call Option to redeem all of the Outstanding Bonds as per the Call Option Repayment Date (as defined below) pursuant to Clause 10.2 (a) (iv) of the Bond Terms.The Issuer is the owner of appr. Euro 6.3 million in Bonds and these will be discharged and cancelled by the Issuer prior to the Call Option Repayment Date.About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol “ETX”. Etrion’s largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company’s shares directly and through various trusts.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.etrion.com or contact:Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90This information is information that Etrion Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00 p.m. CET on December 18, 2020.



