Euro Manganese Commences Board Restructuring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the “Company” or “EMN“) announced today that, further to its announcement of July 6, 2020, it has commenced the restructuring of the Company’s board of Directors (the “Board“). Effective today, the Company has accepted the resignations from Dr. Roman Shklanka, Mr. Harvey N. McLeod, Mr. Daniel Rosicky and Mr. Jan Votava.

Dr. Shklanka and Mr. McLeod will remain as part of a newly formed strategic advisory committee, reporting directly to the Board, while Mr. Votava remains a key member of the executive team as Managing Director of Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o., the Company’s Czech subsidiary (“Mangan“). Mr. Rosicky is a senior partner in the leading Czech law firm, PRK Partners, the Company’s legal advisers, and will continue as a valued legal and strategic adviser to EMN and Mangan.The Company is also pleased to report that its search for two new independent directors is well underway and several well-credentialed, experienced candidates have been identified. As reported in its announcement dated July 6, 2020, the restructuring of the Board is intended to set the stage for the next phase of corporate development of the Company, which focuses on preparing the Chvaletice Manganese Project (“Project“) for commercial development and financing, subject to the completion of a positive feasibility study and to making a final investment decision.EMN Interim Chairman, John Webster, stated:“The importance of the contributions to the Company by Roman, Harvey and Daniel over the last five years cannot be overstated and, accordingly, we owe them a debt of gratitude. However, the Company is fortunate that we will still be able to count on them for their vast experience on technical, legal and strategic matters in their new roles.”About Euro Manganese:Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian mineral resource company focused on the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. The Project will recycle historic mine tailings that host Europe’s largest manganese deposit and result in an environmental remediation of this site. The European Union is emerging as a major electric vehicle manufacturing hub. EMN’s goal is to become the preferred supplier of sustainably-produced ultra-high-purity manganese products for the lithium-ion battery industry and for producers of specialty steel, high-technology chemicals and aluminum alloys.Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.E-mail: info@mn25.ca

Website: www.mn25.caCompany address:

1500 – 1040 West Georgia Street,

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, the Project, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Such forward-looking information or statements relate to future events or future performance about the Company and its business and operations, which include, among other things, statements with respect to the continued development of the Project, statements with respect to the Company's corporate strategy moving forward, and the ability of the Company to attract qualified individuals to join its Board.



