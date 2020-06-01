Euro Sun Mining Announces the Filing of a Business Acquisition Report in Connection with its Acquisition of Vilhelmina Minerals Inc.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.TORONTO, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed, a business acquisition report today in connection with its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Vilhelmina Minerals Inc. (“Vilhelmina”) that it did not own (the “Vilhelmina Acquisition”). Pursuant to the Vilhelmina Acquisition, on October 10, 2019 the Company acquired a total of 2,457,230 common shares of Vilhelmina from other existing shareholders of Vilhelmina (the “Vilhelmina Shareholders”) for a total purchase price of 9,088,235 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) issued from treasury.This filing is being made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission staff in connection with an OSC review being conducted in connection with the filing of a short form prospectus by the Company. It is remedying a previous non-filing of a business acquisition report in respect of the Vilhelmina Acquisition.About Euro Sun Mining Inc.Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.comThe TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



