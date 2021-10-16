EV Battery Tech Announces Contest Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) with its subsidiary IoniX Pro Battery Technologies Inc (“IoniX Pro”) are delighted to announce the results of the social media driven sweepstakes (the “Contest”).

Prize Giveaway

On August 9, 2021, the Company launched the Contest to allow participants the chance to win a grand prize (the “Grand Prize”) of one of the first IoniX Pro Trilogy Vision EVs (the “Trilogy Vision”), expected to come to market in 2023. Two runners up prizes include an all-inclusive trip to Mexico for up to 5 nights, and a travel voucher for use in North America.

The Trilogy Vision is a proposed three-wheel, two-seat performance electric vehicle, that was designed to provide the experience of ultimate luxury, eco-efficiency, and sport car speed. The vehicle’s sleek body style and advanced eco-technology are expected to be ideal as both a commuter and recreational EV.

The Company offered two prizes for two runners up, consisting of an all inclusive trip to Mexico, and a travel voucher for use to destinations in North America, with a value of CAD $3,000.

Following the launch of the Contest, the Company received 29,347 entries across the various social media platforms. Winners were selected at random, and the Company has now selected and contacted them.

“We would like to thank everyone for their participation in our contest, and all their enthusiasm and support!” Commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Learn more at evbattery.tech

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech .

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “hope”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “should”, “projected”, “proposed”, “rendering” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting the Trilogy Vision. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.



