EV Battery Tech Announces Optimal Site Developments and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to announce developments at its wholly owned cryptocurrency mining subsidiary Optimal CP Inc. (“Optimal”) for the Company’s inaugural bitcoin mining facility and general corporate updates.

Optimal expects the initial tranche of 100 ASIC miners to be delivered to its facility in mid-March and will be commissioned into the first mining enclosure over the following four to eight weeks.

Following the commissioning of this initial tranche of 100 ASIC miners, it is the Company’s goal to add an average of 500 kW per month of ASIC capacity over the ensuing six months which is expected to result in an additional 3,500 kW of mining capacity with an aggregate hashrate of approximately 100 petahash. In total, the Company projects a mining capacity of approximately 12 bitcoin per month to be in place by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

“The experienced Optimal team continues to make developments on time and on budget as we build out this new cash-flowing blockchain vertical in our portfolio,” stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

Optimal has retained the services of an Alberta-based electrical contractor with experience in the provision and commissioning of mining enclosure systems to commence the procurement and delivery of its initial mining enclosure systems in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Finalization of this process will allow Optimal to commence the construction and tiered commissioning of its inaugural mining facility. The facility is expected to be best suited to Optimal’s ambitions for its initial crypto production and the expansion of that facility as future tiers of state-of-the-art ASIC machines continue to arrive.

In addition to the Company advancing its crypto mining vertical, it continues to make progress in its other blockchain division and marketing efforts. Some notable developments include:

The Company continues to advance the development of the Smart Miner. The collaboration between IONiX Pro Battery Technologies (“ IONiX Pro ”) and the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy (“ ROBe 2 ”) is working to develop the first carbon-negative mining device. ROBe 2 has already placed an order for the first 10,000 miners to be deployed in its first ROBe 2 Eco System Development.

”) and the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy (“ ”) is working to develop the first carbon-negative mining device. ROBe has already placed an order for the first 10,000 miners to be deployed in its first ROBe Eco System Development. Development of the “ Smart Command ” application continues as the Company prepares itself for beta testing of the application. The Smart Command application enables users to monitor and control their Energy Storage System (ESS) products as well as the ability to pay for electric vehicle (EV) charging using crypto currency.

” application continues as the Company prepares itself for beta testing of the application. The Smart Command application enables users to monitor and control their Energy Storage System (ESS) products as well as the ability to pay for electric vehicle (EV) charging using crypto currency. The Company has engaged IAM Ventures Inc. for CAD $150,000 to assist with the marketing efforts for the Company inclusive of analysis, development and creation of content for all marketing collateral, email marketing, generation and maintenance of landing pages, and utilization of an influencer network to assist the Company in broadening awareness of its brand.

The Company and IONiX Pro continue to work with Daymak Inc. to custom develop battery systems for their Avvenire EV and Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) line up using EV Battery Tech’s patented BMS and proprietary blockchain technology. The first prototype using the IONiX Pro Battery System was unveiled in December 2021. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEipnUOEdHo

“Our portfolio of blockchain assets continues to progress on all fronts. As we get closer and closer to anticipated revenue from our mining operations, we continue to develop our long-term verticals which we believe will have a disruptive force in their respective market segments,” concluded Mr. Goodwin.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin

Chief Executive Officer

About Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented battery management systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company's Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email in fo@evbattery.tech

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

About Optimal CP Inc.

Optimal CP is a company focused on meeting the fast-growing demand for cost-effective cryptocurrency infrastructure in North America. Optimal’s focus on integrating its mining facilities into power generation facilities in Alberta, and using state-of-the-art operations techniques, will allow it to achieve a high degree of financial optionality and long-term operational certainty that can deliver some of the cleanest and lowest-cost mining operations in the world.

