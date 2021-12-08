EV Battery Tech Closes Acquisition of Large-Scale Crypto Mining Infrastructure Company

Vancouver, BC , Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 23, 2021, it has now completed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Optimal CP Inc. (“Optimal”), a company focused on the development and management of large-scale crypto mining facilities.

Optimal is presently developing numerous facilities within Alberta, Canada, that will leverage direct access to clean, reliable, low-cost power generation, that will provide energy for some of the cheapest, cleanest and most reliable mining operations globally.

The Company now has control over Optimal’s development pipeline and is retaining its management team to enable a seamless transition. The Company will also use the Optimal team’s expertise whilst the Company expands further into the cryptocurrency mining space.

Following extensive market research, EV Battery Tech believes this transaction will show significant synergies with its blockchain-based technologies, while providing the Company and its shareholders further direct exposure to the cryptocurrency industry.

“I’m incredibly pleased to have closed this Acquisition and retained Optimal’s team of experts to join us in our journey as we focus on this rapidly growing industry,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin. “Our emphasis on crypto and our acquisition of such an expansive crypto-mining infrastructure is an excellent opportunity for us to really expand on our portfolio”

As compensation for the Acquisition, and based on arm’s length negotiation, the Company has issued 55 million common shares of the Company (the “Consideration Shares”), 30 million of which are subject to a repurchase right, whereby the Company will have the option to repurchase such shares for nominal consideration in the event certain performance milestones are not met by Optimal following the Acquisition.

Debt Settlement

On November 18, 2021, the Company entered into a debt settlement agreement (the “Debt Settlement”) with NAI Interactive Ltd. (“NAI”). Pursuant to the Debt Settlement, the Company issued 476,190 common shares of the Company, in settlement of a $100,000 debt owing by the Company to NAI. Such shares are subject to a statutory resale restriction which will expire four months and one day from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Optimal CP

Optimal CP is principal-held company focused on meeting the fast-growing demand for cost-effective cryptocurrency infrastructure in North America. Optimal’s focus on integrating its mining facilities into power generation facilities in Alberta, and using state-of-the-art operations techniques, will allow it to achieve a high degree of financial optionality and long-term operational certainty that can deliver some of the cleanest and lowest-cost mining operations in the world.

Contact Numbers and Emails

For further information about the Company, please visit https://www.evbattery.tech .

For further information about the Company’s Products please visit https://www.ionixpro.com .

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech .

For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will”, “hope”, “could”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “potential”, “believe”, “should”, “projected”, “proposed”, “rendering” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: (i) the benefits to the Company and Optimal of the Acquisition, (ii)_ the retention of Optimal's team following the Acquisition, (iii) Optimal's business plans and program, (iv) the Company's focus on blockchain and crypto and (v) the Company's repurchase right under the Acquisition Agreement.



