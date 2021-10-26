EV Battery Tech Partner Daymak Completes EV Prototype and Increases Ownership in EV Battery Tech

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) is excited to announce that its partner, Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”), has produced its first fully functional prototype of the Daymak Avvenire Spiritus (the “Spiritus”).

On March 23, 2021, Daymak launched a campaign for its Avvenire line up, which includes the Spiritus Electric Vehicle (the “Spiritus”), and have since seen orders surpass $1.1 billion. The Spiritus is a three-wheel two-seater EV, and equipped with Daymak’s Nebula technology, will be the first EV with cryptocurrency mining capabilities.

Pursuant to the partnership agreement with Daymak (the “Agreement”), the Company’s subsidiary, IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Corp. (“IONiX Pro”), has a right of first refusal to provide Daymak with battery systems for all of Daymak’s Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs) and EVs, inclusive of the Spiritus. Daymak expects that battery systems for the Spritus will make up 30% of the total production cost.

“It is truly a life-long dream come true to have completed the Spiritus prototype,” boasted Daymak CEO, Aldo Baiocchi. “We are proud of the final look, performance and even extra features such as crypto mining that make this not only one of the most exciting EVs ever made, but perhaps one of the only ones that makes you money.”

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company previously issued Daymak warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 per share. On October 25, 2021, Daymak exercised 5,000,000 of their warrants for consideration of $1,000,000.

The Company, IONiX Pro and Daymak have been collaborating on battery systems for Daymak’s new LEVs, the Spiritus and of course, the IONiX Pro Trilogy Vision EV. The Company has ordered and paid for the first Trilogy Vision prototype, with expected performance of 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds. The Company expects it will be complete in the first half of 2022.

“We congratulate Aldo and the entire Daymak team for completing the Spiritus prototype. Taking this EV from concept to prototype is monumental feat and it has truly been an honor serving on their Advisory Board,” commented IONiX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Rob Abenante.

“With their order book surpassing $1.1B, we certainly have a lot of work ahead of us. I look forward to seeing this partnership go to the next level,” continued Mr. Abenante.

“It is truly phenomenal to see our partners achieve such a momentous milestone,” stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin.

“We expect to see our first Trilogy Vision next year, our SmartWall is now in production with pre-orders coming daily and we have an operational SmartWall functioning in a Vancouver showroom. I am proud that our team has hit these targets and I’m thrilled to continue with such high performing partners,” concluded Mr. Goodwin.

