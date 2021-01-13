Wednesday, January 13, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | EV Battery Tech Provides Updates on Definitive Agreement with EcoVille and LOI with Hillcrest

EV Battery Tech Provides Updates on Definitive Agreement with EcoVille and LOI with Hillcrest

EV Battery Tech Provides Updates on Definitive Agreement with EcoVille and LOI with Hillcrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to provide updates on its definitive agreement with Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (“EcoVille”) dated November 12, 2020 (the “Definitive Agreement”) and its letter of intent with Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (TSX-V: HRH) (“Hillcrest”) dated November 18, 2020 (the “Letter of Intent”).
EcoVille DevelopmentsThrough the Definitive Agreement, the Company secured the rights to be the sole, exclusive provider of energy storage system (“ESS”) solutions for the EcoVille development in British Columbia. The intention behind the Definitive Agreement was for the Company to outfit the Squamish BC development’s buildings and renewable energy generation systems.Since announcing the Definitive Agreement in November 2020, the Company has unveiled the IoniX Pro “SmartWall” series (the “SmartWall
CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Equity Raise of Up to £5 Million to Advance the United Downs Copper-Tin Project
Cornish Metals Announces Intention to Float on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and an Equity Raise of Up to £5 Million to Advance the United Downs Copper-Tin Project
Truss CBD USA, a HEXO Corp and Molson Coors joint venture, launches Veryvell sparkling CBD water in Colorado
Truss CBD USA, a HEXO Corp and Molson Coors joint venture, launches Veryvell sparkling CBD water in Colorado