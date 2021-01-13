EV Battery Tech Provides Updates on Definitive Agreement with EcoVille and LOI with Hillcrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to provide updates on its definitive agreement with Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (“EcoVille”) dated November 12, 2020 (the “Definitive Agreement”) and its letter of intent with Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (TSX-V: HRH) (“Hillcrest”) dated November 18, 2020 (the “Letter of Intent”).

EcoVille DevelopmentsThrough the Definitive Agreement, the Company secured the rights to be the sole, exclusive provider of energy storage system (“ESS”) solutions for the EcoVille development in British Columbia. The intention behind the Definitive Agreement was for the Company to outfit the Squamish BC development’s buildings and renewable energy generation systems.Since announcing the Definitive Agreement in November 2020, the Company has unveiled the IoniX Pro “SmartWall” series (the “SmartWall™

CBJ Newsmakers