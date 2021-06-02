EV Battery Tech Signs Exclusive Agreement to Install IoniX Pro Smart Chargers

Major property developer enters into exclusive agreement to install IoniX Pro Smart Chargers on all of their projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Fairwater Properties (“Fairwater”) by which Fairwater agrees to use EV Battery Tech exclusively as its provider of energy storage system (ESS) and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for all of their current and upcoming projects.

Fairwater is a large Vancouver property developer that handles a spectrum of projects from High-Rise projects to Townhome and Duplex sites, working not only in British Columbia but in several Western Canadian provinces.

“The opportunity to work with a strong partner that can take care of our energy needs as we move forward will be priceless as we expand,” mentioned Fairwater executive, Ketan Ladva.

Plans are moving forward for the EV Battery Tech technical team to do a deep dive with Fairwater’s engineers to elaborate on their exact needs. A high-rise development, a townhome development and several duplex developments are amongst the first targets for the group to do a needs assessment on.

“This is a positive sign that North American builders have a need for our forward-thinking products,” commented EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin. “Considering the small-, medium- and large- size projects Fairwater is currently engaged with, the need for a variety of products from SmartWalls to Smart Charging Stations to TITANs is evident.”

“Smarter use of energy is becoming increasingly important as governments continue to mandate strict guidelines to builders. In our view, early adapters will have a significant advantage in the coming years,” added Fairwater CFO, Vipul Pachchigar.

On Behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,

Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The Company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website ( https://www.evbattery.tech )

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s arrangement with Fairwater, the potential use of the Company’s products in Fairwater’s development projects and the general appetite for the Company’s products and smart energy solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

