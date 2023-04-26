EV Technology Group Celebrates 423 Electric MOKE Orders as the Iconic Brand Continues Its Rapid Growth

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary MOKE France SAS (“MOKE France”), and it’s strategic partner MOKE International Limited (“MIL” or “MOKE International”) have received 423 customer orders for the Electric MOKE – the EV revival of the iconic classic vehicle brand.

The MOKE has achieved its 423 orders primarily from ‘direct-to-consumer’ sales, with most customer purchases occurring online at https://mokeinternational.com/ . MOKE orders in France require a deposit payment of €8,000 – €10,000, with balances to be paid upon vehicle delivery, while orders in the UK and Caribbean require deposits of £990. The Electric MOKE has a starting/base price from £29,150 in the United Kingdom excl. VAT, or €29,000 in France incl. VAT.

In addition to our online direct-to-consumer sales, customers have been able to experience and order the MOKE in-person from the brand flagship Casa MOKE in Saint-Tropez, and at brand activations such as MOKE’s appearance at Le Bon Marche, one of Paris’ most exclusive and historic retailers.

The Electric MOKE, available to order from https://mokeinternational.com/

Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group said, “It is a testament to the enduring brand equity of the MOKE that for every MOKE leaving Fablink’s production facility there is a customer waiting for their car. It is exciting to see the popularity of this iconic brand only grow as we look to make the MOKE available in more destinations worldwide.”

Isobel Dando, CEO of MOKE International said, “Our focus on marketing direct-to-consumers has allowed us to tell the story of the MOKE with engaging, authentic content and build lasting customer relationships. This milestone is just the beginning of the MOKE International team’s growth journey.”

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

MOKE

MOKE and the MOKE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MOKE International Limited (“MOKE International”) in the European Union and other territories. MOKE International, a company registered in England, is the only manufacturer of genuine MOKE vehicles worldwide. The mark was acquired from Casti S.p.A. and derives from the original 1964 British Motor Corporation registration. MOKE France is the official French licensee. For more information visit: https://mokeinternational.com

