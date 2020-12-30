Eve & Co Announces CAD$1M Private Financing

STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eve & Co. Incorporated (TSXV: EVE) (OTCQX: EEVVF) (the “Company” or “Eve & Co”) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd (“NMC”) has entered into a CAD$1M financing loan with a private consortium of lenders (the “CAD$1M financing” or the “Loan”).

The CAD$1M financing has a two-year term and is to be received in two equal tranches of CAD$500,000. The first CAD$500,000 tranche has been received – net of issuance costs of approximately CAD$29,000 – and bears interest – payable monthly – at 15% per annum for the first year and 11% per annum for the second year. Monthly repayments of principal and interest can only be made during the second year of the term. The principal outstanding will be repaid to the Lender at the end of the two-year term.The second CAD$500,000 tranche will be received from the Lender upon five days written request from NMC. It will bear interest – payable monthly – at 15% per annum for the first year and 11% per annum for the second year. Monthly repayments of principal and interest can only be made during the second year of the term. The principal outstanding will be repaid to the Lender at the end of the two-year term. The second CAD$500,000 tranche will only be available for the first year and a facility fee of 0.5% per annum on this second tranche will accrue – and be paid – monthly to the Lender. The Loan is secured by the assets of the Company and NMC and guarantees and is expected to be used for general corporate purposes.ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATEDEve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extracts and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice which allows Eve & Co to distribute its products to the European Union. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario. The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur, and include, but are not limited to, the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this release including statements with respect to the proposed use of proceeds of the financing amongst other matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including general business and economic conditions, changes in laws and regulations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, the effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis dated November 26, 2020 (the “MD&A”) and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the MD&A is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. 