Eve & Co Announces New Sales Channel: The Province of Saskatchewan

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Cannabis Distribution (“NCD”) for the distribution of adult-use cannabis products to the Saskatchewan retail market following its registration with the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (“SLGA”) to list adult-use cannabis. The Company expects to begin shipping cannabis pre-rolls and dried flower products to Saskatchewan before the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to be entering the Saskatchewan market to further expand our domestic sales channels. We look forward to our partnership with National Cannabis Distribution and bringing our products to the Province of Saskatchewan,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATEDEve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016.Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a 220,000 sq. ft. greenhouse licensed for the production, processing and sales of dried cannabis, cannabis plants and processing of cannabis oil located in Strathroy, Ontario. Eve & Co has completed construction of an additional 780,000 sq. ft. expansion, bringing Eve & Co’s total greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 sq. ft.The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s entry into the Saskatchewan market, ability to sell cannabis from its site to NCD, Saskatchewan retailers and the expected timing of completion, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the fourteen months ended December 31, 2018 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.For further information, please contact:

