Eve & Co Announces Successful Open House of Greenhouse Expansion

STRATHROY, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) opened the doors of its 780,000 square foot expansion of its greenhouse facility to investors, media, local government officials and the community last week.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to share in the unveiling of our state-of-the-art greenhouse expansion. We sincerely appreciate the support of the Eve community who came to Strathroy to celebrate this momentous milestone,” expressed Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.The new 780,000 square foot facility brings together the best in class greenhouse technology, components, engineering and design. With this expansion, Eve & Co has the potential to become a significant supplier to the Canadian and global cannabis markets.ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATEDEve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016.Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a 220,000 square foot greenhouse licensed for the production, processing and sales of dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil located in Strathroy, Ontario. Eve & Co has completed construction of an additional 780,000 square foot expansion, bringing Eve & Co’s total greenhouse capacity to 1,000,000 square feet.The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Notice regarding forward looking statements:Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s expected timeline for licensing of and production in its entire facility, licensing for and sales to global cannabis markets, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.For further information, please contact:

