Eve & Co Announces the Launch of a New Product The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb

STRATHROY, Ontario, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”) successfully shipped its first order of new cannabis-infused bath bombs “The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb” to retailers in Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan.

The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb is the fourth cannabis-infused bath bomb product released in Eve & Co’s cannabis 2.0 line. This product is handmade with CBD isolate, high-quality, nourishing ingredients, and infused with natural peppermint and eucalyptus essential oils. This formulation of The Optimist CBD Bath Bomb is virtually THC-free with specific terpene and aromatic properties and is meant to relax the mind and restore the body.

“We are excited to launch this product and add to our highly successful line of bath bombs, which continues to sell extremely well across Canada. We are very pleased all of our bath bombs continue to perform as top-selling products in the topical division at the Ontario Cannabis Store and believe this unique CBD product will grow to be a best seller as well,” commented Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer at Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licenses under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation license from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 sq. ft. greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

