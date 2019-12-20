Eve & Co Completes First Shipment of Dried Flower Pre-Rolls to the Province of Ontario

STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., successfully shipped its first order of adult-use cannabis pre-rolls to the Ontario Cannabis Store (the “OCS”) for distribution in the province.

“Today’s shipment marks a significant milestone for the Company and is just the beginning of our relationship with the OCS. We are thrilled to be entering the market in our home province and look forward to building our presence in the retail market across Ontario,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATEDEve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada’s first female founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Notice regarding forward looking statements:Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, projected and actual sales, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.For further information, please contact:Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337Landon Roedding

Chief Financial Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

