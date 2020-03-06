Eve & Co Receives EU GMP Certification

STRATHROY, Ontario, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“Natural MedCo”), has received its European Union ‘Certificate of GMP Compliance of a Manufacturer’ from the Government of Upper Bavaria (Regierung von Oberbayern), Germany.

EU GMP certification is one of the key and final regulatory steps for Natural MedCo to start fulfilling its previously announced supply agreements. The granting of this certificate recognizes the robust efforts the Company has undertaken to ensure its manufacturing standards, production practices and products are of a consistent high quality and that its employees have the experience to satisfy the EU GMP requirements. To the knowledge of the Company, Natural MedCo is one of only a handful of Canadian companies that has received EU GMP certification for cannabis.Melinda Rombouts, President and CEO commented: "I am very pleased that Natural MedCo has been able to achieve EU-GMP certification, and I attribute this accomplishment to the hard work of our team and their dedication to ensuring our facility complies with the most stringent standards. This certification enables us to continue in our global growth strategy and fulfill contracts in the EU market. With our 1 million square foot licensed greenhouse, we hope to set ourselves apart as not only one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world, but also by having the ability to distribute our products in a much larger global marketplace."ABOUT EVE & CO INCORPORATEDEve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd., holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received EU GMP certification. Natural MedCo Ltd. was Canada's first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.The Company's website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .Notice regarding forward looking statements:Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's expected timeline for the distribution and sale of cannabis to international markets, timing and receipt of further licensing from domestic and international regulators, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.For further information, please contact:Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337Landon Roedding

Chief Financial Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337

