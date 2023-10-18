Event: DisruptHR-KW 5.0 The Future of Work, Presented by TextNow

Kitchener, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Thu, Oct 19, 2023 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT, DisruptHR-KW is an evening of short, focused talks from professionals who have big ideas about embracing the future of work and how companies are shaping tomorrow’s workforce. DisruptHR-KW has lined up 15 amazing speakers with topics that range from building virtual teams, making space for grief, innovation through play, the business impact when employees identify gaps, and much more. Each speaker gets 5 minutes and 20 automatically advancing slides to present their disruptive ideas about “The Future of Work”.

AGENDA:

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Doors Open

5:30 PM: Opening remarks from MC, and speakers start

6:30 PM: Break

7:00 PM: Speakers resume

8:00 PM: Event Finishes

Attendees must RSVP HERE

M edia must RSVP to [email protected]

WHAT: An evening of short focused talks from HR and talent management professionals who want to share their ideas on how we can move our talent thinking forward.

WHO: DisruptHR-KW is an information exchange designed to energize, inform and empower executives, business leaders and people in the HR field.

WHEN: Thu, Oct 19, 2023 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM EDT

WHERE: Catalyst137- 137 Glasgow Street Kitchener, ON N2G 4X8 Canada



