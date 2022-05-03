EventConnect Unveils New Brand Identity and Mission

LONDON, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, EventConnect, the leader in connected amateur sports management technology, is proud to reveal its new brand and focus on bringing together all technology needs for tournament organizers in one unified platform. This enhanced visual identity represents a new era for the fast-growing company, signalling innovation as it works to build tomorrow’s vision together with partners and tournament participants. The goal is simple: combine sports tournament management and live hotel blocking – all in one platform.

“Since the fall of 2020, our team has focused on one thing: building all the features that today’s modern event organizer requires to build back their business and prosper for years to come”, said John, D’Orsay, CEO of EventConnect. “Starting to build our Housing Connect solution under our technology stack over 10 years ago has given us an unbelievable headstart in the market. With the addition of the EventSuite features over the past 18 months and the completion of our all-in-one platform, we are seeing growth that was never previously imagined,” D’Orsay added.

Bold, sleek design captures a new brand vision – harnessing the power at the intersection of sports tournaments and technology.

“Our customers were telling us the same thing: they were tired of jumping from platform to platform to run their operations and wished there was an all-in-one system that could manage everything. In addition, build or extend their technology with pieces of our system so that they can work exactly the way they want,” said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. “We couldn’t be more excited to finally reveal our new brand and communicate fully on what we have been working hard to develop. As a marketer at heart, my goal is to create brand awareness and messaging that EventConnect removes group travel tournament pain points with a feature-rich event management platform that instantly connects to hotels with dedicated support from real people,” Vardon added.

