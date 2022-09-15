Evergreen welcomes new CEO

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The national not-for-profit Evergreen is pleased to announce Jen Angel as its new CEO. Renowned for her ability to develop vibrant and inclusive places, she is celebrated for her collaborative approach to infrastructure development, working closely with community, civic leaders, public agencies, and businesses alike. Jen joins Evergreen on the cusp of its 34th year of shaping cities for the better.

Jen comes to the organization from Halifax, where she was most recently CEO of Develop Nova Scotia. She brings over 13 years of experience developing beloved public spaces. As a leader of Develop Nova Scotia for the last seven years, Jen has guided teams to revitalize unique and important properties across Nova Scotia, creating inclusive, sustainable places that attract people and investment, and contribute to the well-being of all. In 2021, Jen was named as a Top 50 CEO in Atlantic Canada.

“Evergreen is filled with possibility to influence how we build cities and play a leadership role in civic innovation in Canada. This work has never been more urgent and it has never had greater momentum,” said Jen Angel, Evergreen’s new CEO. “I am thrilled with the opportunity to work with this very talented team, board members, partners and communities to continue to re-imagine our public spaces across Canada for their possibility to bring us together, shape the way we live and support our communities to thrive.”

“The Board is delighted to appoint Jen Angel as the new CEO of Evergreen to bring excitement to the Brick Works as a showcase of what is possible for sustainable cities and continue to grow our networks across Canada,” said Helen Burstyn, Evergreen Board Chair. “A builder of community, momentum and places people love, Jen’s passion for public space and leadership will further establish Evergreen as a world leader in placemaking and sustainability.”

This appointment follows the announcement on March 28, 2022, that CEO & Founder Geoff Cape would be stepping down after 33-plus years. Leaving a legacy of city building across Canada, Geoff will continue to support Evergreen as Founder. Evergreen was founded in 1991 with the ambition to connect people to nature in cities. Since then, it has evolved into a national not-for-profit working across sectors to solve some of the most pressing issues cities face — from climate resilience to public space revitalization and access to nature.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is dedicated to making cities livable, green and prosperous. Since 1991, the national not-for-profit has been facilitating change in communities through connection, innovation and sustainable actions. We work with community builders across sectors to solve some of the most pressing issues cities face: climate change, housing affordability, and access to nature and public spaces. The Brick Works, located in Toronto’s ravine system, is a year-round destination where the world comes to experience sustainability in action. Once an industrial brick factory, it is an internationally renowned showcase of green design, an award-winning public space and a test site to pilot ideas that can be scaled across the country to shape our cities for the better. www.evergreen.ca



