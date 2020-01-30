Every Taycan becomes a unique vehicle with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur

Toronto, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The first all-electric sports car from Porsche can be painstakingly hand-finished with high-quality components and special equipment packages for the exterior and interior to achieve an even higher degree of personalization. The highlights among the 80 exclusive options offered by the company’s own production workshop in Zuffenhausen include the Sport Design package in three variants and 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with carbon aeroblades. The LED matrix headlights with elements in Glacier Ice Blue are particularly eye-catching.The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen has extended its capacities to coincide with the launch of the Taycan: the factory space was expanded by a third to 2,000 square metres and four new lifting platform workstations were added. 150 square metres of storage space was also created and the vehicle logistics were optimized with a direct connection to the finished vehicle loading facility. The team has also grown with the additional vehicle finishing experts.Exterior: Headlights with daytime running light elements in Glacier Ice BlueFor an even more dynamic look, three variants of the Sport Design package are available: they differ with respect to the inlays in the lower front apron, in the sill panels and in the side fins of the diffuser. Depending on the package, these are painted in the exterior colour or in Black (high-gloss) or are made of carbon.The LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are available with a three-dimensional circuit board graphic in the headlight housing as well as daytime running light elements in Glacier Ice Blue from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The 21-inch Exclusive Design wheels with aeroblades made from forged and milled carbon combine excellent aerodynamics with lightweight construction: The weight reduction per wheel set is more than three kilograms compared with a similar wheel variant.Sporty, high-quality atmosphere in the interiorThe Carbon interior package is inspired by motor sports: large areas in the front and rear doors as well as trim elements on the sides of the centre console are finished in matt carbon. The accent package also offers a choice of colours in the interior, with the front and rear door trims painted in the exterior colour. Contrasting colour options include Neodyme, Darksilver and Black. The Taycan’s sporty character is accentuated by the seat belts available in the colours Graphite Blue, Truffle Brown, Limestone Beige, Chalk, Slate Grey and Bordeaux Red.About the Porsche Exclusive ManufakturThe customization of production vehicles is the core competence of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. It relies on the interaction between perfect craftsmanship and technology to create highly personalized customer vehicles. The more than 30 Manufaktur employees have access to an extremely wide range of visual and technical customization options for the exterior and interior. On the exterior, the lighting, wheels as well as engine and drivetrain can all be personalized.Added to this is a wide range of special colours and high-quality materials such as leather, carbon, aluminium and elegant wood finishes for interior elements. Even customer wishes that are not covered by the 600 order options in the customization program can be realized by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur for selected models. The requirements for quality, technology, road safety and full compliance with international laws are all met.Besides the special customer cars, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also manufactures limited production runs, such as the recent 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The Manufaktur has specialized in personalization ex works since 1986. The sports car tradition is stylishly transported into the future for upcoming models, with an authentic reference to Porsche history and great attention to detail. As part of the Heritage Design strategy, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur works together with the Style Porsche design department on designing exceptional vehicle concepts which combine the footsteps of history with the contemporary cars of today. The objective is to give exclusive sports cars the finishing touch using contemporary interpretations of design elements from past icons from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand’s 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year. At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

