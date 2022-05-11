EVG Reviewed Q3 Financial Statements Filed

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolving Gold Corp. (the “Company”) advises it has refiled its December 31, 2021 interim financial statements following a review of the statements by the Company’s auditors. The review was undertaken in conjunction with the Company’s filing of a Listing Statement with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), as part of the Company’s proposed acquisition of Elephant Capital Corp. (see news release of October 29, 2021). There were no material changes to any disclosure within the financial statements or notes thereto.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Charles Jenkins

Charles Jenkins, CEO

[email protected]

604-688-9588



CBJ Newsmakers