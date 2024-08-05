Evolve Plans to Launch the Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Evolve Funds Group Inc. (“Evolve” or the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for plans to list the Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF (“MAPL” or the “Evolve Fund”) on the Toronto Stock Exchange. MAPL aims to offer investors modestly levered exposure to a portfolio of leading Canadian companies with a covered call strategy.

“We are pleased to announce the filing of a preliminary prospectus for the Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF, the second addition to our UltraYield™ lineup,” said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. “MAPL” is designed to meet Canadian investor demand for income by providing exposure to leading Canadian companies, while enhancing yield through a covered call strategy and modest leverage, with distributions paid twice per month.”

MAPL seeks to provide attractive income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of leading Canadian equity securities that have the potential to generate significant option premiums. To enhance yield, as well as to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, MAPL will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

MAPL will use modest leverage in order to seek to achieve its investment objective. The maximum aggregate leverage of the Evolve Fund will not exceed approximately 33%, or 1.33x, of its NAV. Leverage will be created through the use of cash borrowings and/or derivatives, or as otherwise permitted under applicable securities legislation.

Cash distributions, if any, on the Evolve Fund will be paid at least semi-monthly, with the possibility of more frequent distributions at the Manager’s discretion.



The following chart sets out the ticker symbol for the ETF Units of the Evolve Fund:

Evolve Fund Ticker Symbol ETF Units Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF MAPL

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve’s suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world’s leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. MAPL will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

Leverage increases risk.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions. For more information, visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



