Excellence Canada and Canada Life announce the 2019 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employers

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Excellence Canada and Canada Life are pleased to announce the 2019 Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employers. These organizations are being celebrated for their planning and actions to foster physically and psychologically safe and healthy workplaces, striving to continually improve across four main areas of focus, namely:

This year’s recipients are, in alphabetical order:Find out what it takes to be a Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® Great Employer by visiting https://healthyworkplacemonth.ca/resources/what-does-a-great-employer-look-like/ Next year’s applicants can make their online submissions at www.healthyworkplacemonth.ca beginning August 1, 2020. The deadline to apply is October 31st and the 2020 recipients will be announced on December 7, 2020.Excellence Canada, an independent not-for-profit organization, would like to thank Canada Life for its generosity and support as the Presenting Sponsor of Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month ®. Established by Excellence Canada over 20 years ago, Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month® is celebrated every October. Our website provides organizations with year-round resources, tools, and knowledge that they need to implement a long-term Healthy Workplace® strategy.Thank you to all our Sponsors:Presenting SponsorCanada LifeChampion of ExcellenceManulifeSupporting SponsorsBestLifeRewardedCivic ActionDurham RegionSE HealthWSIBAbout Canada LifeCanada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits specialist, focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. We help Canadians achieve their potential, every day. Our customers across Canada have trusted us to provide for their financial security needs and deliver on the promises we have made. We serve the financial security needs of more than 13 million people across Canada and provide a wide range of products and services for individuals, families and business owners.As an Imagine Caring Company, we support the principles of corporate citizenship and benchmarks for community investment established by Imagine Canada. Our companies contribute at least one per cent of pre-tax profit in support of the communities where our employees and customers live and work. This includes $13.3 million in contributions to non-profit, charitable and community organizations in 2018.About Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that is committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. As a national authority on Excellence, Innovation and Wellness®, Healthy Workplace®, and Mental Health at Work® awards, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, of which the Patron is Her Excellency, the Right Honourable Julie Payette, C.C., C.M.M., C.O.M., C.D., C.Q., Governor General of Canada.For more information, please contact:Karen Jackson

