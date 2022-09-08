Excellence Canada Collaborates with Two Leading Experts to Improve Employee Mental Health and Wellbeing

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Excellence Canada is collaborating with Merv Gilbert, Director of Vancouver Psych Safety Consulting, and Graham Lowe, President of the Graham Lowe Group– two of Canada’s leading experts on healthy workplaces– to offer employers the Psychological Health & Safety Pulse Check© (PH&S Pulse Check). This employee survey provides a quick assessment of the key workplace factors that strengthen psychological health and safety in organizations today.

Research and practice consistently show that employees thrive in workplaces that are psychologically healthy and safe. The result is a win-win: employees’ overall well-being improves, and their employer reaps the benefits of a more engaged and productive workforce.

“The PH&S Pulse Check is a practical, efficient, and effective tool to help organizations assess and address their psychosocial work environment,” said Merv Gilbert, Director of the Vancouver Psych Health + Safety Consulting.

The pandemic has taken a toll on Canadians’ mental health. Prior to its onset, an estimated one in five Canadians experienced levels of distress indicative of a diagnosable disorder. Recent Statistics Canada findings reveal that this has increased during the pandemic, particularly amongst younger Canadians.

Connecting survey results to strategic action

The PH&S Pulse Check assesses key workplace factors identified in the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace. In addition, there are demographic questions that enable comparison across groups or departments, and an open-ended question asking for suggestions to improve psychological health and safety in the respondent’s workplace.

Organizations can achieve powerful improvement when they combine a reliable survey like the PH&S Pulse Check with a proven strategic plan offered by Excellence Canada’s Mental Health at Work framework, a step-by-step guide to implementing the National Standard.

“The best way to future-proof your organization is to promote your employees’ psychological well-being,” said Graham Lowe, President of The Graham Lowe Group.

Employers will have access to a quick assessment tool that can be repeated to capture employees’ evolving experiences during the recovery phase of the pandemic and beyond. Participating organizations will receive:

On-line administration of the survey, response rate monitoring, secure data storage, and statistical analysis of the results.

A report of organizational-level results, highlighting strengths and opportunities for improvement, national pre-pandemic benchmarks for comparison, and recommendations for communication and action-planning.

Ongoing advice on survey follow-up, communication, and action-planning.

Customized options (separately priced), including a module assessing employees’ preferences and concerns regarding post-pandemic work arrangements.

Today’s employees expect employers to take a greater role in their emotional wellbeing and welcome such support. Through this collaboration, all organizations have access to the tools they need to strengthen the psychological health and safety in organizations today and in the future.

About The Graham Lowe Group

Dr. Graham Lowe, President of the Graham Lowe Group, is an organizational consultant and Professor Emeritus of Sociology, University of Alberta. He has 4 decades of applied research and consulting experience on work environments, labour markets, job quality and well-being. His latest book is Creating Healthy Organizations: Taking Action to Improve Employee Well-being.

About Vancouver Psych Safety Consulting

Vancouver Psych Safety Consulting Inc. is a partnership between two psychological consultants: Dr. Merv Gilbert and Dr. Dan Bilsker. They are leading experts in workplace psychological health and safety in Canada; participating in major national initiatives, creating tools such as Guarding [email protected], and collaborating to improve the workplace for employers and employees.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation committed to advancing organizational excellence across Canada. It has helped businesses thrive for over 30 years with its highly effective programs and practices. Its vision is to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada and sustain that excellence throughout all sectors of the economy.

As the national authority on Organizational Excellence®, Healthy Workplace® and Mental Health at Work®, Excellence Canada provides excellence frameworks, standards, consulting, training, and independent verification and certification to organizations of all sizes and sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence program.

