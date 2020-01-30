Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results

Thursday, January 30, 2020Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2020. A total of 26,864,370 Common Shares or 66.84% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
 

