Executive Shakeup at Ford

CBJ — Ford Motor Co.’s new CEO Jim Farley isn’t wasting any time putting his stamp on making bold changes at the American automaker.

On his first day on the job, Farley sacked the company’s chief financial officer Tim Stone in favour of John Lawler, who most recently had been head of Ford Autonomous Vehicles and vice president of mobility partnerships. He was also president of Ford China for nearly four years. Stone will leave Ford in the middle of October and has already accepted a position with an artificial intelligence software company.

Investors and analysts have criticized Ford for not being responsive enough to problems.

Last year, Ford cut 7,000 salaried jobs worldwide. Recently, Ford Canada had great news for its employees in Oakville and Windsor, announcing a commitment to manufacture electric vehicles starting in 2023. The decision by Ford to remain in Ontario was largely due to a promised $500 million investment by the federal government and the Ontario provincial government.

