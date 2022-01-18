ExGen Increases Common Share Private Placement to $2,850,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 23, 2021 and January 14, 2022, the maximum gross proceeds of its non-brokered private placement offering of common shares in the capital of ExGen (“Offered Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Offering Share has been increased to up to $2,850,000 (a maximum of 28,500,000 Offered Shares) (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement is anticipated to close on or about January 28, 2022. The remainder of the terms of the Private Placement as set forth in the January 14, 2022 new release remain the same.

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

