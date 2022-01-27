EXIT Realty Real Estate Professionals Feel at Home in the Virtual Workplace

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As home-buying goes more virtual during the resurgent pandemic, EXIT Realty Corp. International is using their innovative measures to boost employee, owner, and agent engagement and retain talented team members.

EXIT Realty, a real estate franchise brand with independently owned and operated brokerages in the United States and Canada, was founded on the principle of putting people first. The COVID-19 pandemic, again surging with the Omicron variant, has led to more remote work and virtual home shopping and posed challenges to the culture of many traditional real estate operations. Luckily, EXIT Realty had measures in place before the pandemic to have collaborative virtual environments.

“We know that real estate professionals want to feel like they are part of a family, and that’s so much more difficult when people interact virtually,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO and co-chair of EXIT Realty. “People grow when they are in an environment where they feel safe and trusted to take risks. Many people who left the corporate or service sector and who are considering real estate broker jobs are looking for something more. We’re not a traditional model, and our culture is a reason many people stay with EXIT, so we have always had measures in place to keep our team motivated and inspired while working remotely.”

One of the measures established before COVID-19 was EXIT Realty’s “Teal Tix” to head office employees who do outstanding work each month. The fun initiative has allowed team members to recognize their colleagues who “go above and beyond” to make significant contributions to the team.

EXIT Realty has always encouraged owners and agents to use their virtual workplace tools. Their Mobile Business Cards™, Smart Sign™ technology, digital marketing strategy, and the “Connect” app were all designed with ease of use in mind, and provide superior “touchless” service.

“We were lucky to have these tools in place, but as EXIT Realty continues to navigate the pandemic, we wanted to make sure our employees, owners, agents, and clients felt the same warmth and sense of belonging even when we cannot see each other in person,” Bonnell said. “We are a company designed to build people first, so we make certain to stay connected every way we can and personalize as much as possible to each person’s wants and needs.”

About EXIT Realty

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full-service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to date paid out more than half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™, including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology, gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund. To date, more than $6.8 million has been pledged to charity. For more information, visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

