EXMceuticals Granted Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXMceuticals Inc. ( CSE: EXM ) ( FSE: A2PAW2 ) (the “Company” or “EXM”) announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has accepted the Company’s request for, and has granted, a management cease trade order (the “MCTO”). As previously announced on October 23, 2019, the application for the MCTO was made by the Company due to a delay in filing its annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2019, the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and the related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings”).

During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed common shares. However, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company will not be able to trade the Company’s shares until such time as the Annual Filings have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.As previously announced, the Company requires additional time to file its annual financial statements and MD&A for the financial year ended June 30, 2019 due to this being the first annual financial statements of the consolidated company following an RTO and additional time is required to complete the review and procedures. As a result, the Company concluded that it would not be able in a position to complete the year-end audit within the time periods required by National Instrument 51-102. The Company currently anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Filings on or before December 27, 2019.The Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 until the revocation of the MCTO, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EXMCEUTICALS INC.Michel Passebon, Chief Executive Officer and DirectorFor further information contact:

