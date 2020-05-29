EXMceuticals Inc. Receives 45-Day Extension to File Quarterly Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXMceuticals Inc. ( CSE: EXM ) ( FSE: A2PAW2 ), (the “Company” or “EXM”), has provided an update on the status of the filing of its quarterly financial statements for the Q3 filings ended March 31, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will rely on this exemption with respect to the quarterly filings in accordance with BC Instrument 51-515, Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.Members of the Company’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207. The Company expects to file the Documents on or before the end of the available 45-day extension period. An update on material business developments since the filing of the Company’s interim financial reports has been provided in prior press releases.On behalf of the Board of Directors of EXMceuticals Inc.Jonathan Summers, CEO For further information, contact:Jonathan Summers, CEOInvestor RelationsEmail: investors@exmceuticals.com Media Enquiries:Email: media@exmceuticals.com Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EXMceuticals Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exmceuticalsinc/ CSE: EXM| FSE: A2PAW2 Neither the CSE nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “expected”, “proposes”, “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s business operations, the extraction of cannabis ingredients and the exportation of the extracts, the results of testing at our facilities established for the European market, future laws and regulations governing the sale of our products in Europe and elsewhere, and the potential to generate sales, and completion of a Qualifying Financing, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of EXM to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. EXM will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.



