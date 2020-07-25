Expect war not peace in Afghanistan to intensify, says AHMADZAI

OTTAWA, July 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems , the Afghanistan foreign occupation is likely to intensify within the region for many years to come which includes Pakistan taking an active role in the war.

In 2017, Ahmadzai visited Afghanistan to introduce his business, Taleam Systems in the peace process of Afghanistan, and he recalls that a lot of interest was received by the political representatives and as well as by the various embassies in Kabul.He says, “Everyone wants to live in peace in Afghanistan and when you work for peace, everyone will join you.”Today, there is a strong push for peace from the American side, after the February peace agreement, however the so-called peace isn’t in the favourable interest of all needy Afghan people.According to reports published by the USA government, the government has spent trillions of war dollars in Afghanistan, but the conflict has intensified.Meanwhile, three political figures have been elected to American administration since the war, and they haven’t achieved any goals yet.Ahmadzai provides practical examples, “Taliban aren’t defeated, and peace is not yet created, even though they say one thing and do the exact opposite.” He further adds, “The peace signing was commenced in Qatar and didn’t include any civilians nor any Afghan officials.”Ahmadzai also met with current Foreign Affairs Minister of Afghanistan, Haneef Atmar, when he visited Canada in 2013 to discuss Canada’s role in the war and peace operations in Afghanistan. Mr. Atmar lost the Afghan election to President Ashraf Ghani by withdrawing his candidacy from the 2019 election which were postponed twice. He is now moving the peace agenda forward.Ahmadzai says, “If these leaders [Afghans and Americans] do not bring peace to Afghanistan – they will be proven as failure leaders on the face of the earth, forever.”The current and future war situation of Afghanistan:Afghanistan is not only fighting Taliban forces at the present time, but as well as fighting Pakistani forces on the border. The United States force left their bases near the border to Afghans. Afghanistan is a poor country. Another war is expected to rise against the Russians (formerly known as Soviet Union). Russia hosted the first civilian conference in Moscow. Pakistan wants to claim superpower in South Asia. Recent exist of Pakistani Ambassador in Kabul, denied Taliban safe heavens in his country during an interview on live tv. Business activities between the two nations have reduced significantly due to COVID-19 pandemic.About Taleam Systems:Taleam Systems is a technology business in Canada which was founded by Meladul Haq Ahmadzai in 2011. To learn more about Taleam Systems, visit www.taleamsystems.com Media contact:Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

