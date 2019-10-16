Experience Bombardier’s l’Opéra—the Most Advanced Audio System in Business Aviation—on the Global 7500 Jet Showcased Exclusively at NBAA-BACE

Bombardier’s l’Opéra will be showcased at Bombardier’s static display at the National Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) with a purpose-designed vignette that will simulate the full sound system experience Bombardier’s l’Opéra integrates full-range speakers which are customized per floorplan and purposefully positioned to achieve optimum sound in any cabin layoutUsing the nice Touch interface, Bombardier’s l’Opéra positions the sweet spot to the listener’s precise location in the cabin for the most immersive audio experience at any time during the flightBombardier’s l’Opéra is another example illustrating that the Global 7500 jet offers the ultimate business aircraft experience – with more range, more speed, the smoothest ride and the most exclusive cabin featuresMONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier’s l’Opéra, the most advanced and high fidelity audio system in business aviation, was unveiled today, featuring full-range speakers, the latest in digital signal processing and seat-centric sound technology, developed for the Global 7500 business jet.“We’re pleased to demonstrate yet another innovative feature, like Bombardier’s l’Opéra on the Global 7500 aircraft,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “The Global 7500 jet is redefining the in-flight passenger experience. To that end, we worked with our partners to develop the most advanced audio system in the industry providing an immersive audio experience designed to rival that of advanced home audio systems for the ultimate in listening pleasure.”Bombardier’s l’Opéra features optimally positioned full-range speakers that deliver exceptionally balanced sound with an available 1,275 watts of power. A combination of high and mid-range drivers, designed to optimize frequency range and eliminate distortion, are customized by floorplan and positioned to achieve the most balanced sound in any cabin layout offered on the Global 7500 jet.The system offers the latest in digital signal processing with Class D amplifiers that deliver exceptional signal integrity through a fibre optic backbone and high quality digital to analog conversion, for warm, rich and vivid sound. Coupled with seat-centric sound technology and the latest Dolby Digital surround sound, Bombardier’s l’Opéra creates an immersive audio field optimally positioned at ear level throughout the cabin that can be further personalized through an adjustable sweet spot feature. A deep bass integrated subwoofer located within the bulkhead wall of the Master Suite and Club Suite or under the Nuage divan, offers an amazing in-fight cinematic experience as well as the perfect viewing and listening angle anywhere in the Entertainment Suite.Beyond being recognized as Business Jet of the Year in Robb Report’s Best of the Best 2019 and Grand Laureate winner of the 62nd Annual Laureate Awards in the Business Aviation category, the Global 7500 jet offers Bombardier a spaciousness that is unique among business jets. In addition to Bombardier’s l’Opéra, the aircraft offers the most innovative features such as the recently unveiled Soleil lighting system, the industry’s most advanced cabin lighting technology. Designed and developed exclusively for the Global 7500 aircraft, the innovative Soleil lighting system is aviation’s first circadian rhythm-based cabin lighting technology, and it introduces the revolutionary Dynamic Daylight Simulation feature, which can help combat jet lag. The Global 7500 business jet also offers the patented Nuage seat, meticulously designed for maximum comfort, which introduces an all-new, ergonomically-perfected deep recline position – unavailable on any other competitor business jet.Bombardier’s l’Opéra is a standard feature on the Global 7500 aircraft. With unmatched speed, range and the smoothest ride, the Global 7500 business jet continues to blaze a trail in this new market segment, setting the bar for excellence in the world of business aviation.About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .Notes to EditorsVisit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Nuage, Soleil and Bombardier’s l’Opéra are registered and unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.For Information

