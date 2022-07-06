Experior Financial Group Hosts 2nd Annual Online Summit
GUELPH, Ontario, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experior Financial Group is hosting its second annual Online Summit, Aug. 19 & 20, 2022. After a great success last year, they are doing it again. This year’s Gold Mine Summit brings together financial Associates from both Canada and the USA, immersing them in an in-depth online training and networking event. The theme of the event evolves around enriching the lives of attendees with golden nuggets to improve growth in their business.
Top Leaders will be presenting their stories and the secrets of their success in building their own business and reaching ever greater heights. Also, on the main stage Experior will welcome Co-founder, CEO, and Best-selling Author, Jamie Prickett to share some bombshell announcements, inspiration, recognition and more.
With over 1800 licensed financial Associates across Canada and the USA, Experior Financial Group Inc. is expecting another great turn out. The continued growth of the company both north and south of the border has been notable, and Experior looks to provide an online experience to fulfill the desire for fellowship within the financial services industry.
Speakers include but are not limited to:
Co-founder & CEO, Jamie Prickett
Co-founder & President, Lee-Ann Prickett
National Executive Director, Frank De Lio
National Executive Director, Mauro Arturi
Senior Executive Directors, Darren & Stephanie Golka
Senior Executive Directors, Francis & Dianne Sinday
Senior Executive Director, Baljit Parmar
Senior Executive Director, Adeola Abiodun
And more to be announced.
Thinking about a career in the financial services industry? The company invites individuals to attend and find out more about what Experior Financial Group has to offer its Associates. Tickets are $25 until Aug. 10, 2022. Click here for tickets.
Media Contact
Joanna St Jacques
Marketing Director
519-826-0770 ext.122
