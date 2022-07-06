Experior Financial Group Hosts 2nd Annual Online Summit

GUELPH, Ontario, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Experior Financial Group is hosting its second annual Online Summit, Aug. 19 & 20, 2022. After a great success last year, they are doing it again. This year’s Gold Mine Summit brings together financial Associates from both Canada and the USA, immersing them in an in-depth online training and networking event. The theme of the event evolves around enriching the lives of attendees with golden nuggets to improve growth in their business.

Top Leaders will be presenting their stories and the secrets of their success in building their own business and reaching ever greater heights. Also, on the main stage Experior will welcome Co-founder, CEO, and Best-selling Author, Jamie Prickett to share some bombshell announcements, inspiration, recognition and more.

With over 1800 licensed financial Associates across Canada and the USA, Experior Financial Group Inc. is expecting another great turn out. The continued growth of the company both north and south of the border has been notable, and Experior looks to provide an online experience to fulfill the desire for fellowship within the financial services industry.

Speakers include but are not limited to:

Co-founder & CEO, Jamie Prickett

Co-founder & President, Lee-Ann Prickett

National Executive Director, Frank De Lio

National Executive Director, Mauro Arturi

Senior Executive Directors, Darren & Stephanie Golka

Senior Executive Directors, Francis & Dianne Sinday

Senior Executive Director, Baljit Parmar

Senior Executive Director, Adeola Abiodun

And more to be announced.

Thinking about a career in the financial services industry? The company invites individuals to attend and find out more about what Experior Financial Group has to offer its Associates. Tickets are $25 until Aug. 10, 2022. Click here for tickets.

Media Contact

Joanna St Jacques

Marketing Director

519-826-0770 ext.122

