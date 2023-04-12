Explore the best paddling in Canada right here in British Columbia, thanks to PaddleBC.ca

CASTLEGAR, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From sea kayaking the Howe Sound to canoeing the Bowron Lakes to heli-rafting down the rapids of Golden’s Kicking Horse River, British Columbia is revered as a world-renowned paddling destination, offering an unparalleled variety of experiences that appeal to every kind of paddler, from novice to expert.

Now, locals and tourists alike can easily discover Canada’s best paddling experiences all year long, thanks to PaddleBC.ca , an online directory of paddling destinations, guided excursions + essential tips.

PaddleBC.ca offers people a convenient directory of BC’s top waterways for paddling, kayaking, rafting, canoeing, and kayak fishing, across the six diverse regions of the province, with a focus on vetted experiences that ensure safe and memorable excursions.

“BC is a year-round destination of choice, offering visitors and residents alike the opportunity to enjoy acclaimed paddling experiences in multiple corners of the province, in all seasons,” says Robyn Hanson, Manager of Co-op Marketing Programs with Destination BC. “The work of Paddle BC continues to reflect the remarkable partnerships, and visitor experiences and servicing, for which BC is known.”

“With a temperate climate, coastal British Columbia can provide spectacular paddling conditions all year long,” says paddleboarding guide Norm Hann. “If you are properly dressed, have the right safety gear and are aware of how to make safe decisions out on the water, you can enjoy your passion for paddling every month of the year.”

Adventure enthusiasts and industry experts agree that BC offers some of the world’s best paddling destinations, and many unique and beautiful landscapes to paddle through.

“The most sought-after Canadian rafting experiences are in British Columbia,” says Carmen Narancsik, owner of Glacier Raft Company. “The Kicking Horse River is renowned for its plethora of big wave riding. There’s a variety of warm water, family-friendly rafting throughout the interior. And there’s unlimited class 3-4 whitewater on glacial-fed rivers from the Canadian Rockies to the coast.”

BC is known for year-round paddling excursions around the province, such as:

Winter: Paddlers can explore waters such as the Howe Sound , or enjoy guided paddling trips off the south coast of Vancouver Island near Victoria where large herds of sea lions and flocks of waterfowl can be seen up close.

Paddlers can explore waters such as the , or enjoy guided paddling trips off the south coast of near Victoria where large herds of sea lions and flocks of waterfowl can be seen up close. Spring: The ideal time to book a whitewater rafting adventure as the melting mountain snows swell the rivers making for some incredibly exciting paddling. BC is renowned for such waterways as the Kicking Horse River near Golden, the Elk River near Fernie, and the Cheakamus River near Squamish.

The ideal time to book a whitewater rafting adventure as the melting mountain snows swell the rivers making for some incredibly exciting paddling. BC is renowned for such waterways as the near Golden, the near Fernie, and the near Squamish. Summer: The best time for flat-water paddling excursions, such as the famed 113-kilometre-long Bowron Lakes circuit , or for enjoying a day-long tour of Kamloops Lake hosted by a Moccasin Trails guide, who will share ancestral songs and stories dating back thousands of years.

The best time for flat-water paddling excursions, such as the famed 113-kilometre-long , or for enjoying a day-long tour of hosted by a Moccasin Trails guide, who will share ancestral songs and stories dating back thousands of years. Fall: The autumn months are the best time for enjoying slower paddles in BC like in the Columbia River wetlands near Golden. During this season, it’s easier to take in the changing foliage, especially in areas such as the Kootenays where the larch forests turn a rich golden colour. It’s also a great time to spot wildlife including bears and eagles feasting on salmon in the rivers and tributaries.

There is a brand new generation of recreational paddlers, kayakers and wilderness seekers on the hunt for the next place to enjoy their newfound passion, and BC offers a greater variety and diversity of waterways than anywhere else in Canada – with over 25,000 kilometres of ocean coastline to explore, and more than 20,000 lakes. Thanks to PaddleBC.ca, finding your next paddling adventure is easier than ever.

About Paddle BC

Launched in 2022, Paddle BC is a collaboration between paddling associations and tourism organizations and has two main goals. The first is to promote British Columbia as a world-class paddling destination that offers some of the most varied and fun waterways on the planet. The second is to endorse the safety of the sport with the help of local experts. Paddle BC is supported by partners including Destination British Columbia, Destination Castlegar, Tourism Kelowna, Tourism Kamloops, Tourism Hope, Cascades & Canyons, Sunshine Coast Tourism, Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Tourism Fernie, Tourism Squamish, Indigenous Tourism BC, Tourism Nanaimo, Fishing BC, Southern Gulf Islands Tourism, BC Rafting Outfitters Association and Tourism Golden.

Paddle BC gratefully acknowledges that we live, work and play on the territories of the 203 First Nations in British Columbia.

