Extendicare women leading the way to improve seniors’ care

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extendicare today announced its inclusion on the Globe and Mail Report on Business 2022 Women Lead Here list, an annual benchmark of executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

The recognition underscores the critical role women play in leadership at Extendicare — from running our long-term care homes and home care operations to executive level roles and sitting at the board room table.

“We are honoured to be recognized as a workplace where there is no ceiling to professional growth and career advancement for women on our team,” says Dr. Michael Guerriere, Extendicare President and CEO. “Women make up the vast majority of our workforce and hold leadership positions at every level of the organization as we pursue our mission to reimagine seniors’ care across Canada.”

WATCH: Meet Six Women Leading Change for a Stronger Future at Extendicare: https://vimeo.com/692207714

Launched in 2020, Women Lead Here is produced annually by the Globe and Mail Report on Business magazine. It uses a proprietary research methodology to identify Canadian companies that have achieved or are nearing gender parity in executive ranks. After evaluating approximately 500 Canadian companies, Report on Business identified a short list of companies at the forefront, determined by the level of representation of women in leadership positions.

Women represent 70 per cent of leadership positions across every division at Extendicare and make up nearly 87 per cent of the company’s total employee population.

“We are grateful for the incredible contributions made by our teams across the country, and today we celebrate the women across our organization, whether they serve in executive leadership roles or provide direct care to residents, patients and clients,” says Leslie Sarauer, Extendicare Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Their passion, dedication and hard work are essential to our ongoing efforts to improve care, every day for seniors, patients and clients, at a critical moment in health care.”

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26, 2022 and available online now.

About Extendicare:

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 119 long-term care homes and retirement communities (69 owned/50 contract management services), provide approximately 9.2 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing approximately 93,200 senior residents across Canada. Extendicare proudly employs more than 20,000 qualified, highly trained and dedicated individuals who are passionate about providing high-quality care and services to help people live better.

For more information, please contact:

Lisa Pearson, Vice President, Public Affairs

416-697-8759

lisa.pearson@extendicare.com



CBJ Newsmakers