EZ-Robot Provides Robotics Education to Future-Proof Youth

EZ-Robot emphasizes the importance of robotics education in a technologically advanced world and demonstrates the greatest engagement in the field

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the rapid implementation of machine learning, A.I. (artificial intelligence), and automation, it’s more important than ever for students to learn about robotics and technology.

EZ-Robot is addressing this transformation, providing educators with valuable tools to elevate STEM and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) education and increasing A.I. literacy among students.

Why is this important?

“The robotics and A.I. industries are advancing at a pace that far exceeds the number of students graduating from our schools with these literacies,” says EZ-Robot CEO Dennis Kambeitz, “robotics and A.I. are more than silo industries. These technologies are being integrated within all industries. For this reason, it’s important that all students gain literacy in these two technologies, not just those who are engineering-minded.”

The robotics and A.I. industries are expected to grow significantly over the coming years. Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global Robotics Market will reach USD 214.68 billion in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 22.8%.

Despite this paradigm shift in the workplace, schools are struggling to engage students in these subjects. The average enrollment in robotics in high schools is less than 3% for boys and 0.3% for girls.

“Imagine,” said Kambeitz, “we’re in the midst of the largest workforce transition in history, and in an average high school with 2,000 students, only 33 are receiving this education, while 1,967 aren’t learning anything about these technologies that will transform all aspects of society. It’s an alarming statistic that inspires us to reach more youth each day.”

Kambeitz has taught and demonstrated robotics to more than 20,000 students in classrooms around the world, and schools that implement his strategies for teaching robotics and computer science will see enrollment increase by up to ten-fold, with girls’ engagement increasing dramatically more.

“EZ-Robot solves the gender gap in STEM education,” said Kambeitz, “the way we teach robotics engages a broad range of students, regardless of age, gender, socio-economic background or academic ability.”

Among middle school and junior high students, the impact is even higher, with 90 percent indicating they would like to learn robotics with EZ-Robot.

As the world undergoes rapid technological and economic transformation, the World Economic Forum predicts that one billion individuals will need skills upgrading by 2030. Robotics education gives students the skills they’ll need in an increasingly technological world.

EZ-Robot provides hands-on learning using real-world scenarios and challenges students to use algorithmic and evaluative thinking. Their interactive approach to STEM and STEAM education fosters a highly engaging learning environment which challenges students’ problem-solving skills and pushes their cognitive abilities while building confidence and resilience.

EZ-Robot has a crowdfunding campaign on Equivesto and is seeking investors to help back its ongoing growth. Investment opportunities begin at $1,000 and are RRSP and TFSA eligible. To learn more, please visit https://portal.equivesto.com/offering/ez-robot.

About EZ-Robot – EZ-Robot was founded in Calgary, Alberta, in 2012 and is the world’s most powerful, versatile, and easy-to-use educational robotics platform. In the past decade, EZ-Robot has inspired, engaged, and contributed to the growth of more than one hundred thousand students and educators, in 170 countries, across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

About Dennis Kambeitz – Dennis is globally recognized as a leader in robotics and A.I. education. He is regularly invited to speak at education and robotics conferences. This fall, he will be speaking at the IROS conference in Kyoto, Japan and GESS Dubai, the largest education conference in the Middle East. Dennis is passionate about ensuring our youth have skills needed to be successful in the new workplace. Over the past decade, he has taught and demonstrated robotics to more than 20,000 students and helped more than 22,000 educators understand how robotics and A.I. will impact the workforce. Schools that implement his strategies see enrollment in robotics and computer science programs increase up to tenfold.

