Fable Updates Leading Accessibility Training Platform with IAAP Certifications, Product Management, Design Research Courses

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fable Tech Labs Inc. (Fable), a leading accessibility platform powered by people with disabilities, today announced new updates to Fable Upskill, its custom accessibility training offering. In addition to unveiling two new training courses within Fable Upskill, Fable has become a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals (IAAP), a division of the Global Initiative for Inclusive ICTs (G3ict). Fable Upskill is among a small group of offerings that has been qualified as an approved certification training preparation provider by the IAAP, and Fable is the only IAAP-approved accessibility training provider headquartered in Canada.

Fable Upskill can immediately be used to prepare for two IAAP certification exams: Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC), IAAP’s foundational professional certification, and Web Accessibility Specialist (WAS), IAAP’s technical professional certification assessing candidates’ current hands-on technical digital accessibility proficiency. Fable is also adding two new courses, Inclusive Research and Managing Accessible Products, to Fable Upskill’s comprehensive video-based training coursework.

Designed by people with disabilities and customized for each customer, Fable Upskill stands out from other accessibility training platforms in focusing on context-based learning and development instead of evergreen content that fades in usefulness over time. Fable Upskill directly incorporates customers’ products, tools, and technology stacks, enabling teams to apply new skills immediately.

“People learn best when every takeaway is applicable and specific to their world – to the tools they use, the internal processes they follow, and the organizational structure in which they operate. Learning programs should be as customized to each organization as onboarding,” said Kate Kalcevich, Fable’s Head of Accessibility Innovation. “In Fable Upskill, people with disabilities show learners the barriers they face and provide clear guidance on fixing those barriers, and avoiding them in the future.”

Fable Upskill provides organizations with dashboards to manage and track accessibility training, ensuring the whole team has a common understanding of accessibility and is gaining skills specific to each team function. Champion badges recognize learner achievements and encourage them to continue their accessibility journey and evangelize accessibility throughout the organization.

“We are proud to welcome Fable as an IAAP Approved Certification Training Preparation Provider,” said Samantha Evans, Certification Director, IAAP. “Fable Upskill is an effective training platform for achieving the CPACC and WAS certifications and is well-recognized for delivering high-quality education and training for exam candidates.”

Learn more about Fable Upskill at: https://makeitfable.com/fable-upskill-custom-accessibility-training/

About Fable

Fable is a leading accessibility platform powered by people with disabilities. Fable moves organizations from worrying about compliance to building incredible and accessible user experiences. Digital teams work with Fable to improve accessibility for over one billion people with disabilities. Fable Engage connects digital teams to people with disabilities remotely and on-demand for accessibility research and testing. Fable Upskill provides custom accessibility training for digital teams to gain skills to build inclusive products. To learn more, visit https://makeitfable.com.



