Facebook Agrees to Pay $650k Fine

CBJ — CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his company Facebook have agreed to pay nearly $650,000 in fines relating to a privacy case involving information provided to Cambridge Analytica.

The fine was levied in the United Kingdom in the amount of 500 British pounds.

It had been determined Facebook processed the personal information of users without their consent to various app developers.

Data had been transferred to Cambridge Analytica, which counted U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign among its clients.

Facebook has promised regulators that such egregious acts will not happen again following a number of procedural changes made within the world’s largest social media network.

