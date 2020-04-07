FAIRFAX AFRICA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING WEBCAST DETAILS

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESTORONTO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax Africa”) (TSX: FAH.U) has formerly announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders will not be able to attend in person at its annual and special meeting commencing at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, but that there will be a webcast of the formal annual and special meeting and a presentation by Michael Wilkerson, Fairfax Africa’s CEO, followed by a Q&A session with Prem Watsa, Fairfax Africa’s Chair; Paul Rivett, Fairfax Africa’s Vice Chair; and Mr. Wilkerson. Following are instructions on how to access this webcast and to submit questions for the Q&A.

Shareholders are encouraged to access the audio webcast, which may be found at https://www.gowebcasting.com/10599 beginning at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Alternatively, shareholders may also access the meeting by telephone beginning at such time at 800-988-9553 (Canada and U.S.) or 1-517-308-9106 (International) with the passcode “8417095”.Questions can be submitted by sending them to FairfaxAfricaAGM2020@shareholderservices.ca . The questions will be received by Fairfax Africa’s moderator, Jeffrey Stacey, Chairman & CEO, Stacey Muirhead Capital Management Ltd., who will facilitate the Q&A session. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the management proxy circular. Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the management proxy circular and the proxy form sent to all shareholders.Fairfax Africa is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

