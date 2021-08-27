Friday, August 27, 2021Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Fairfax Announces Successful Completion of OMERS Investment in Brit

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces the successful completion of the previously announced transaction in which OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario’s municipal employees, will acquire an approximate 14% interest in Fairfax’s subsidiary, Brit Limited (“Brit”), for cash of approximately US$375 million.   After closing, Fairfax will retain the flexibility to repurchase OMERS’ interest in Brit over time.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
(416) 367-4941

        

 


