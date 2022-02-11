Fairfax India Completes Investment in Jaynix Engineering Private Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, it has completed its investment of INR 2.45 billion (approximately $33 million at current exchange rates) for a 70% equity interest in Jaynix Engineering Private Limited (“Jaynix”).

Jaynix is a manufacturing company engaged in the production of non-ferrous electrical connectors and electrical assemblies and is a critical Tier 1 supplier to major electrical original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. Jaynix is based in Gujarat and operates with three plants, one in Vadodara, Gujarat and two in Nashik, Maharashtra.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

