Fall Economic Statement Great for Ontario’s Co-Operative Sector

GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The co-operative sector in Ontario is very pleased with the commitment from the provincial government to modernize the co-operative legislation.

Co-operative businesses in Ontario have been advocating for improved legislation for fifteen years to better meet the needs of communities across the province. The conservative government has heard from our 1,500 co-operatives and has responded with improvements that will reduce red tape and provide stable jobs to Ontarians.“This is an exciting day for our member co-operatives that do amazing work in their communities with a focus on a triple bottom line of people, planet and profit,” says Erin Morgan, Executive Director of the Ontario Co-operative Association.Specifically, the improvements to the legislation will eliminate the requirement to do 50% of business with members to allow co-operatives to compete and innovate on a level playing field with all businesses in Ontario. The updates to audit rules will reduce administrative burdens on community owned co-operatives and allow their income to fund increased services.Ontario’s co-operatives look forward to a continued positive relationship with government, an improved legislative environment and a successful future of economic growth and improved community access to goods and services delivered through democratic, values-based businesses.FOR MORE INFORMATIONContact Erin Morgan 1.888.745.5521 x 30 or at emorgan@ontario.coop .ABOUT THE ONTARIO CO-OPERATIVE ASSOCIATION (OCA): Co-operatives are a different kind of business model that are driven by people, planet and profit. OCA supports, develops, educates and advocates for Ontario’s 1,500+ co-operative businesses. We exist to strengthen and unite the co-operative movement and we believe that co-operatives are the solution to creating stronger communities, which help to build a better world. Visit us at http://www.ontario.coop for more information.

CBJ Newsmakers