Family Services of Greater Vancouver Announces Appointment of Maria Howard as CEO

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After a comprehensive search, the Board of Directors of Family Services of Greater Vancouver is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Howard as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Howard succeeds Karin Kirkpatrick who announced in July 2020 that she would be leaving the Agency this month to pursue elected office.END About Family Services of Greater VancouverFounded in 1928, Family Services of Greater Vancouver (FSGV) is a registered charity that supports thousands of families and individuals across the Lower Mainland living in need, in crisis or with trauma. Our over fifty programs, services, workshops and groups help people build resiliency, develop skills and knowledge, and gain the confidence to make positive changes in their lives. To learn more about FSGV, visit www.fsgv.ca.Amanda Sayfy, Director, Development & Communications

